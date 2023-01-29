1st consignment of made-in-India fuel flagged off

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

SM Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil, flagged off the first export consignment of aviation gasoline (AVGAS) 100 LL to Papua New Guinea from Gateway Terminals India of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal on Saturday.

The consignment consisted of 16 KL of AVGAS stocked in 80 barrels. This is the first-ever instance of India exporting the AVGAS.

Vaidya, said, “The global aviation gasoline market is projected to grow at five per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate). The aviation traffic in India is also likely to grow by seven per cent. Indian Oil is geared to explore the possible business avenues that has opened up with the manufacturing of this product.”

He added the indigenous production of the AVGAS 100 LL would not only help in saving foreign exchange on imports, but also make pilot training in domestic flying institutes economical.