Budget Session: 1st half ends, Lok Sabha posts 121% productivity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

The first half of the Budget session concluded today with the Lok Sabha posting 121 per cent productivity and the Rajya Sabha sitting for half an hour more than its scheduled sitting time. The session commenced on January 31.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh hailed the MPs for a fruitful session with the RS presiding officer saying there was no forced disruption during the first half of the session. The session highlights included the presentation and debate on the Union Budget 2022-23, the debate on the President’s Address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 31 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the President’s Address debate in both Houses. The Houses will reconvene on March 14 until April 8 after a recess.

Birla said the session saw active participation and constructive cooperation of all members. He informed the House that despite the challenges of Covid, MPs fulfilled their constitutional obligations with commitment by working till late night in the House.

Birla said constructive debate strengthened democracy and the parliamentary system. “Deadlock-free discussion in Parliament boosts the confidence of the citizens of the country in democratic institutions,” Birla said.

