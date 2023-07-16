1st orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 successful

New Delhi, July 15
The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (earthbound firing-1) of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been successfully performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
The spacecraft is now orbiting the earth in an elliptical path with its farthest point from Earth (apogee) being 41,762 km and the nearest point (perigee) 173 km.
The health of the spacecraft is normal, ISRO said in a tweet.
