1st Sikh History Congress today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The first Sikh History Congress will be held at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, North Campus, Delhi University, on Thursday.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) will be the chief guest while Chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar will deliver the key note address.

Vice Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Singh will preside over the inauguration. Former MP and Chairman of National Minorities Commission Tarlochan Singh will steer the event in his capacity as the chairman of the governing body of college. Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdip Singh Kahlon, president and general secretary, respectively, of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will attend the event.

#Congress #Uttarakhand