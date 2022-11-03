Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), November 3

Thirty-two-year-old Azeem Mansuri, who stands two- and-a-half feet tall, finally realised his dream on Wednesday evening when he married Bushra, two feet tall, at a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Mansuri had been looking for a bride for several years as it was difficult for him to find a match due to his height.

He had also approached politicians and government officials regarding his marriage several times.

In 2019, he even approached the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride.

"By God's grace, this moment has arrived in my life. It is a happy occasion and I have invited everyone from my locality," he said.

Mansuri, who runs a cosmetic store and is the youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family, had a grand wedding with people from Shamli joining in and clicking selfies with the groom.

The police had to be called in to control the crowd.

"I want to thank everyone who helped me," he added.

Clad in a sherwani, Mansuri said, "I am happy that my dream is being fulfilled now. I wanted to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend my wedding but I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav because I wanted to invite him for the wedding too."

Mansuri met the girl of his dream in March last year and got engaged to Bushra in April 2021. The couple decided to tie the knot after Bushra completes her graduation.

IANS