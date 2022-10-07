2 Army personnel killed in field firing exercise in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, October 7
Two Army personnel were killed and another was injured during a field firing exercise involving a tank in Madhya Pradesh's Babina, officials said on Friday.
The two personnel were hit when the barrel of the T-90 tank burst, they said.
"During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to military hospital in Babina," said an official.
"The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burns. The driver is out of danger and under treatment," the official said.
The Army has ordered an investigation.
