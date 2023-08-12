2 BJP, 2 TMC MPs among 5 retire from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, August 11
The Rajya Sabha on Friday bid farewell to five members, including BJP leader Jugalsinh Lokhandwala who will retire on August 18, and recalled their contribution to the House.
There were actually nine retiring members, but four, including BJP’s S Jaishankar and TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, have been re-elected to the Upper House. Those not re-elected are BJP’s Jugalsinh and Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, TMC’s
Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri and Congress’ Pradip Bhattacharya.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...