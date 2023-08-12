2 BJP, 2 TMC MPs among 5 retire from Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The Rajya Sabha on Friday bid farewell to five members, including BJP leader Jugalsinh Lokhandwala who will retire on August 18, and recalled their contribution to the House.

There were actually nine retiring members, but four, including BJP’s S Jaishankar and TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, have been re-elected to the Upper House. Those not re-elected are BJP’s Jugalsinh and Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, TMC’s

Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri and Congress’ Pradip Bhattacharya.

