2 cheetahs brought from Namibia move to bigger enclosure at Kuno National Park

Kuno, November 6
PM Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over all eight cheetahs, brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, being ‘healthy, active and adjusting well’.
Great news
Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. Narendra Modi, PM
He also termed as ‘great news’ two of the eight cheetahs being released into an acclimatisation enclosure from the quarantine area.
Kuno National Park DFO Prakash Kumar Verma said remaining six cheetahs would also be released into the acclimatisation enclosure in a phased manner.
