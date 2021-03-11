2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Thanjavur, April 27

As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district when it came in contact with a high tension transmission line, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased included two children.

The tragic incident occurred early on Wednesday nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

PM Modi expresses anguish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over deaths during the incident.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Tragedy beyond words: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives due to electrocution, saying it is a tragedy beyond words.

The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 27, 2022

