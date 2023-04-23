2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam; no casualty

Ratlam, April 23
Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said.
No casualty was reported in the incident which took place around 7 am at the Pritam Nagar Railway Station, some 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway’s Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.
After leaving from Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.
Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said.
All passengers were safe, he said.
The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said.
The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?
While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest
Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...
Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny
These celebrities’ profiles indicate that they have ‘subscri...