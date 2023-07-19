2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-day interim bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers’ sexual harassment case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh, who granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan on a personal bond of Rs 25,000, also gave relief to Vinod Tomar, the suspended WFI assistant secretary, after they appeared before him in pursuance to summons issued to them and sought bail in the case. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Tomar was charged with offences under IPC sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506.

As Brij Bhushan’s counsel alleged media trail, the judge said he may move an application before the high court or the trial court. The counsel, however, did not move any application in this regard. Besides the present case, another FIR was registered against Brij Bhushan following allegations made by a minor wrestler, which was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. (With PTI inputs)

