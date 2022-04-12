2 dead in Jharkhand ropeway mishap

PTI

Deoghar (Jharkhand), April 11

One more person died on Monday after falling from a chopper during a rescue operation for trapped passengers following malfunction of a ropeway in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, pushing the toll to two, officials said.

Around 32 persons have so far been rescued, while 15 persons remain trapped mid-air in a row of cable cars, nearly 28 hours after the accident took place around 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanth temple in Deoghar town.

One person had died late on Sunday and 12 were injured.

The rescued passengers were airlifted with the help of two Indian Air Force helicopters, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. The ropeway which runs through a picturesque and densely-forested valley is surrounded by hills, making the operation difficult, except by air.

“Thirty-two persons were rescued with the help of choppers, while 15 are still trapped mid-air in the cable cars suspended at varying heights, the maximum being nearly 1,500 ft. The rescue operation had to be stopped after sunset and will resume tomorrow,” Additional Director General of Police RK Mallick said. —