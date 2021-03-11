2 die, many injured as ‘tazia’ comes in contact with high-tension power line in Gujarat

Jamnagar, August 9

Two men died and several others of a ‘tazia’ procession were injured after they came in contact with a high-tension power line here on early Tuesday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at GG hospital and other private hospitals where the condition of one is stated to be critical.

Jamnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police JN Zala told IANS: "The tazia procession was passing through Dharar Nagar 2 when the accident occurred. It was tall and a 66 KV power supply line was passing overhead. Though the tazia organisers were using long bamboos, it came in contact with the live wire. All those who were close to the tazia or pulling the cart came in contact with the power supply and suffered injuries."

While two men died on the spot, around 20 others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Aasif Malik and Mohammad Vahid. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. IANS