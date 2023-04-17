2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Lucknow, April 16

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a notification for setting up of a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother.

Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, the panel will be headed by retired High Court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and comprise retired DGP Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni. The commission will submit its report within two months.

Meanwhile, the three assailants told the police they carried out the audacious attack on Saturday because they wanted to make a name for themselves in the world of crime. The killers — Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit (23), alias Sunny, of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj — were arrested by the policemen accompanying the Ahmed brothers. Tiwari was injured in the crossfire, which also hurt a policeman.

The assailants posed as TV crew and fired at point-blank range.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, sources said today.

A Banda resident, who did not want to be named, told mediapersons that Tiwari’s family was unlike the rogue son, whom he described as a “drug addict”. “Two of his brothers are priests while one is still studying. Lovkesh took to crime, and has been in jail several times. He has also been imprisoned in an eve-teasing case earlier,” he said.

“He had ambitions to earn a big name in the world of crime,” the neighbour claimed. In Hamirpur, Mohit’s brother Pintu said he had no idea how he got into crime.

“My brother used to do nothing. He has some cases registered against him, but I don’t know the details,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“We were three brothers, one of them is no more. I don’t know how Sunny got into crime. He ran away from home many years ago. I have no clue about what happened yesterday,” he said.

A neighbour said Sunny had not been living in the area for about 10 years.

“He was a resident of Kurara, and was normal when he was young. He went to jail after a brawl, after which he changed and entered the world of crime. After a few incidents, he left Kurara. He was in Hamirpur jail for about a year,” he said.

Kurara SHO Pavan Kumar Patel said Sunny had 14 cases against him, including attempt to murder and robbery, as well as those under the narcotics law and the Arms Act. The first case was registered in 2016.

In Kasganj, the neighbours of Arun Maurya expressed shock over the incident. The alleged shooter’s parents are dead. Two of his brothers are in the scrap business in Delhi, they told reporters.

They also claimed that no one in the village knew what Maurya did and where he lived. He too appeared to have left the village about a decade ago. Police have charged the three men for murder and attempt to murder as well as under the Arms Act. At least two firearms were recovered from the site of the shooting. According to the FIR, the accused told the police they wanted to make a name for themselves and establish their identity by eliminating Atiq Ahmed’s gang. They said they couldn’t escape because of the swift police action, according to the FIR. — PTI

MHA: Sops for safety of scribes soon

Killers in 14-day judicial custody

Mohit (23), alias Sunny, of Hamirpur

Historysheeter, 14 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder, against him

Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda

Drug addict, faces cases of selling illicit liquor, manhandling and harassing women

Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj

Parents dead, left village a decade ago, say neigbours; criminal history being probed, say police

In judicial custody