 2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel : The Tribune India

Atiq killing

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

An ambulance carries the bodies of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from a hospital in Prayagraj. PTI



Lucknow, April 16

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a notification for setting up of a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother.

Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, the panel will be headed by retired High Court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and comprise retired DGP Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni. The commission will submit its report within two months.

Meanwhile, the three assailants told the police they carried out the audacious attack on Saturday because they wanted to make a name for themselves in the world of crime. The killers — Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit (23), alias Sunny, of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj — were arrested by the policemen accompanying the Ahmed brothers. Tiwari was injured in the crossfire, which also hurt a policeman.

The assailants posed as TV crew and fired at point-blank range.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, sources said today.

A Banda resident, who did not want to be named, told mediapersons that Tiwari’s family was unlike the rogue son, whom he described as a “drug addict”. “Two of his brothers are priests while one is still studying. Lovkesh took to crime, and has been in jail several times. He has also been imprisoned in an eve-teasing case earlier,” he said.

“He had ambitions to earn a big name in the world of crime,” the neighbour claimed. In Hamirpur, Mohit’s brother Pintu said he had no idea how he got into crime.

“My brother used to do nothing. He has some cases registered against him, but I don’t know the details,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“We were three brothers, one of them is no more. I don’t know how Sunny got into crime. He ran away from home many years ago. I have no clue about what happened yesterday,” he said.

A neighbour said Sunny had not been living in the area for about 10 years.

“He was a resident of Kurara, and was normal when he was young. He went to jail after a brawl, after which he changed and entered the world of crime. After a few incidents, he left Kurara. He was in Hamirpur jail for about a year,” he said.

Kurara SHO Pavan Kumar Patel said Sunny had 14 cases against him, including attempt to murder and robbery, as well as those under the narcotics law and the Arms Act. The first case was registered in 2016.

In Kasganj, the neighbours of Arun Maurya expressed shock over the incident. The alleged shooter’s parents are dead. Two of his brothers are in the scrap business in Delhi, they told reporters.

They also claimed that no one in the village knew what Maurya did and where he lived. He too appeared to have left the village about a decade ago. Police have charged the three men for murder and attempt to murder as well as under the Arms Act. At least two firearms were recovered from the site of the shooting. According to the FIR, the accused told the police they wanted to make a name for themselves and establish their identity by eliminating Atiq Ahmed’s gang. They said they couldn’t escape because of the swift police action, according to the FIR. — PTI

MHA: Sops for safety of scribes soon

Killers in 14-day judicial custody

Mohit (23), alias Sunny, of Hamirpur
Historysheeter, 14 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder, against him

Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda
Drug addict, faces cases of selling illicit liquor, manhandling and harassing women

Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj
Parents dead, left village a decade ago, say neigbours; criminal history being probed, say police

In judicial custody

  • A court in Lucknow on Sunday sent the three assailants to 14 days’ judicial custody.
  • The attackers used made-in-Turkiye pistols, Special DG Prashant Kumar said.
  • 3-member judicial commission set up by govt will submit probe report in two months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Youth killed near Khan Market

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered