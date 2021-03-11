2 from Uganda ingest cocaine capsules, held

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Two Ugandan women were held by Customs officials for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 28 crore at the Indira Gandhi International airport here in two separate cases.

The duo, not related to each other and who arrived from Addis Ababa in the same flight on Sunday, had ingested 161 capsules containing cocaine. In the first case, the passenger voluntarily admitted that she had ingested 81 capsules. In the second case, the woman passenger was intercepted after her arrival on Sunday. Medical procedure yielded recovery of 80 capsules containing 957 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 14.35 crore.

Cocaine weighing 1.8 kg and valued at Rs 27.95 crore has been seized in the two cases and the duo arrested, said officials.