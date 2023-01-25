2 Gujarat men drown at New Zealand beach

PTI

Wellington, January 24

Two Indian men died while trying to swim in one of the most dangerous spots at Piha Beach, located west of Auckland in New Zealand, media reports said.

Saurin Nayankumar Patel, 28, and Anshul Shah, 31, who had arrived from Ahmedabad last year on a work visa, did not know how to swim and drowned last week, a daily reported. Patel was an electrical engineer, while Shah worked as a cashier at a gas station.

“It is a massive tragedy for the Indian community. Our thoughts go out to their families,” Indian High Commission second secretary Durga Dass said. He said the Indian High Commission in Wellington was in touch with the victims’ families in India.

United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Club president Robert Ferguson said a lifeguard spotted two persons in the water near the river mouth around 200m from Lion Rock. — IANS

Student from T’gana shot at in US

Sangareddy (Telangana): A student from Telangana was allegedly shot at in a robbery attempt in Chicago, USA, according to his parents here. K Sai Charan went to the US on January 11 to pursue MS in Chicago, his father Srinivas Rao said. The incident took place on Sunday, he said.