Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

India has put two military aircraft on standby in Jeddah while a Navy ship reached Port Sudan as part of the government’s plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

“Contingency plans are in place, but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum. Two IAF planes are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the Sudanese airspace currently remained closed for all foreign aircraft 2 IAF planes, naval ship on standby for Sudan evacuation

and overland movement also had risks and logistical challenges. Sources said the perils of evacuation by road were evident when the Qatari Ambassador’s convoy, on its way to Port Sudan, was looted by armed groups.

The MEA said India was making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan. Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the United States among others. “As part of our preparations and in order to move swiftly, the government is pursuing multiple options,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Several western countries have, however, safely evacuated their personnel and dependents by establishing air corridors. Saudi Arabian naval forces with the support of the army facilitated the evacuation of over 150 persons, including Indians, late last night.