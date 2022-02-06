2 Indians arrested for possession of drugs in Nepal

Indians were identified as Mohmad Sultan, 25, and Pawan Kumar Das, 27, officials said

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Kathmandu, February 6

Two Indians were among four persons arrested for possession of banned chemical drugs in Nepal on Sunday.

The Indians were identified as Mohmad Sultan, 25, and Pawan Kumar Das, 27, officials said, adding the arrests were made in separate incidents.

Pawan Kumar Das, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, was on his way to Kathmandu from Rajbiraj Municipality when he was arrested in Saptari district, they said.

Banned drugs - 100 ampules of diazepam, 100 ampules of Morphine and 100 ampule of Phenergan - were seized from him.

Sultan, a resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal, was arrested from Mechinagar Municipality in eastern Nepal after he was found carrying 15 grams of brown sugar. A Nepali accomplice of Sultan was also arrested.

In a third incident, a 25-year-old Nepali man was arrested for carrying 600 tablets of narcotic Nitrovet near Kathmandu in Saptari district.

Further investigation in going on.

#arrest #nepal

