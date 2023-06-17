2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

Imphal/Kolkata, June 17
Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night.
An attempt was also made to loot Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.
Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating.
A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.
RAF fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, an MLA, on fire. An RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd.
Another mob surrounded the BJP office after midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.
Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women's) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.
