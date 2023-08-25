2 IS men get 5-yr jail in terror case

New Delhi, August 24
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said a special court here has sentenced five-year imprisonment to two men for promoting activities of proscribed IS in India.
The NIA said Abdullah Basith and Abdul Qadir were arrested on August 12, 2018, for their affiliation with the IS and for furthering its violent anti-India agenda through the terror outfit’s Abu Dhabi module. The central agency registered an FIR on January 28, 2016, following directions from the Union Home Ministry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help