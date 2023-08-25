2 IS men get 5-yr jail in terror case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said a special court here has sentenced five-year imprisonment to two men for promoting activities of proscribed IS in India.

The NIA said Abdullah Basith and Abdul Qadir were arrested on August 12, 2018, for their affiliation with the IS and for furthering its violent anti-India agenda through the terror outfit’s Abu Dhabi module. The central agency registered an FIR on January 28, 2016, following directions from the Union Home Ministry.

