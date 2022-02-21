2 ITBP personnel injured in blast in poll-bound Manipur's Kakching

Imphal, February 21
Two ITBP personnel, who were on election duty, sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kakching district, police said on Monday.
The blast rocked Wangoo Tera area, around 60 km from state capital Imphal, at around 8 pm on Sunday, they said.
The ITBP personnel were on night patrol when the incident took place, police said.
They were deployed in the area as part of security for the assembly elections in the state.
The two personnel, natives of Uttarakhand, were admitted to a hospital in Imphal, police said.
Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent as Ukraine crisis worsens
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...