2 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai, October 13
At least two people were killed and five others seriously injured as a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.
The accident took place at around 12.30am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said.
"A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons - its driver and passenger - were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries," he said.
After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.
