2 killed as goods train derails in Odisha

PTI

Jajpur, November 21

Two people were killed and a few others seriously injured when a goods train derailed at Korei railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, railway officials said.

East Coast Railway officials said the incident took place at around 6.45am when some people were waiting at the platform for a passenger train.

The goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur derailed and eight wagons dashed onto the platform and the waiting hall, causing the casualties, they said.

The number of fatalities may go up as some people had been seriously injured, they said, adding that the station building was damaged.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Train services were partially affected as both lines had been blocked due to the accident, the officials said.

The East Coast Railway has moved an accident relief train and a medical team to the spot.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives.