2 killed as metal structure falls at construction site in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Palghar, February 7
Two workers were killed and two injured when a heavy iron structure of a roof fell on them at an under-construction factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at around 11 am on Monday in Palghar industrial area, they said.
The heavy metal structure was being mounted with the help of a crane when it fell on the workers, an official from Palghar police station said.
Ramdin Nishad (41) and Rahul Nishad (29) died on the spot, while two others were injured, he said.
The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.
The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge
She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning
Adani row: Most opposition parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings
AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, say no to discussio...
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue
Soon after the House meets at noon after the first adjournme...
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...
Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court
A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...