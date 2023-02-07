2 killed as metal structure falls at construction site in Maharashtra’s Palghar

PTI

Palghar, February 7

Two workers were killed and two injured when a heavy iron structure of a roof fell on them at an under-construction factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Monday in Palghar industrial area, they said.

The heavy metal structure was being mounted with the help of a crane when it fell on the workers, an official from Palghar police station said.

Ramdin Nishad (41) and Rahul Nishad (29) died on the spot, while two others were injured, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe, the official said.