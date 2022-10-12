2 killed in ‘human sacrifice’ in Kerala

PTI

Kochi, October 11

Two women were allegedly “sacrificed” as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and three persons, including a couple, were arrested, police officials said on Tuesday.

The two women, who earned their living by selling lottery tickets on the streets, were allegedly murdered by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity to them, they said. The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple’s house at Elanthoor village.

Expressing shock over the killings, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said only those with a sick mindset could commit such crimes. Black magic and witchcraft rituals could only be seen as a challenge to civilised society.