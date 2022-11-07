2 men missing for months along Indo-China border yet to be traced

ANI

Itanagar, November 7

Two youths who went missing on August 24 along the Indo-China border in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh are yet to be traced.

Bateilum Tikro, 33, and Bayingso Manyu, 35, had left home on August 19 and gone to the mountains in search of medicinal plants. They were reported to be last seen on August 24 by some fellow villagers.

They carried with them bedding and food items that could last for 15-20 days.

When the two youths did not return after more than a month and a half, their families lodged a missing complaint at Khupa village police station on October 9.

The missing duo was from Duliang village and Chiprugam village, respectively, in Goliang circle of 45 Hayuliang constituency.

Their families doubted that they might have crossed the Indian territory mistakenly and entered China where they could have been abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Talking to ANI, the locals of the area said that youths of this Indo-China bordering district usually go to the hills in search of medicinal plants and local vegetables and sometimes enter the Chinese territory unintentionally and get abducted by the Chinese army.

The families of the missing youths have appealed to the central government, state government, and the Indian Army to trace them.

#arunachal pradesh #China