2 minors among 7 held in techie's gangrape case

PTI

Chaibasa, October 23

Seven persons, including two minors, were nabbed for the gangrape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, the police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made after interrogating some locals who frequent the secluded spot near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa where the incident took place, they said.

The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident happened. A group of people stopped the couple, beat them up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a nearby secluded spot, the police said.

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said. The woman's wallet and mobile phones were recovered from those arrested, he said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. As she was walking back, the police spotted her and she narrated the whole incident to them.

