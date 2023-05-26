2 more cheetah cubs die at Kuno, toll rises to three

New Delhi, May 25
Two more cubs born to Namibian cheetah Jwala died during treatment at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Thursday. Jwala was translocated from Namibia last year.
With their deaths, three of the four cubs born to Jwala have died within a span of 72 hours.
The fourth cub has been shifted to a hospital at Palpur in MP. Forest officials are in touch with experts from Namibia and South Africa for further treatment.
Jwala had given birth to four cubs on March 24 this year. In all, six cheetahs, including these three cubs, have died at the KNP over the past few months.
Last week, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the death of the cheetahs and had suggested shifting them from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan.
