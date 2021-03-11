2 more held for Hyderabad gangrape

Hyderabad, June 4

The police on Saturday arrested two juveniles in the sensational gangrape case, taking the total number of arrests to three. Now, the police are on the lookout for the remaining two accused.

On Friday, the police made the first arrest in the May 28 gangrape of a 17-year-old girl.

Of the two juveniles, the police confirmed that one of them is the son of a VIP but declined to reveal the latter’s name as this would lead to identification of the accused thus violating the rules.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police.

He said they were being produced before the juvenile court for their safe custody.

Though traced on Friday, one of the minors could not be apprehended as the police clarified that rules didn’t permit them to apprehend him during the night.

Meanwhile, the Opposition launched a fierce attack on the government for alleged attempts to shield the culprits. One of the accused is the son of a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao disputed the police claim the crime was committed in Innova vehicle and alleged the sexual assault happened in Mercedes car belonging to the family of an MIM legislator.— IANS