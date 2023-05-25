2 more Oz varsities ban Indian pupils

New Delhi, May 24
Two more Australian universities have banned the admission of Indian students in response to fresh concerns over a surge in fraudulent visa applications.
Federation University, Victoria, and Western Sydney University, New South Wales, wrote to education agents last week, instructing them to no longer admit students from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and UP, as well as the UT of J&K.
