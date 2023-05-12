2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

New Delhi, May 12
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two more inmates of Tihar prison in connection with the murder of gangster Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2, an official privy to investigation confirmed.
According to police, the accused identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehman, who were also lodged in jail number eight of Tihar, had allegedly covered cameras with a bedsheet during the gangster murder by four assailants.
"The duo had even helped the assailants get rid of the weapons used in the murder," said the official.
However, the police had earlier recovered the improvised weapons from the accused identified as Deepak alias Titar (31), Yogesh alias Gainda (30), Rajesh alias Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39).
As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed over 90 times by the assailants, who are reportedly members of the Jitender Gogi gang.
Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.
