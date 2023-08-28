2 NEET aspirants die by suicide in Kota

PTI

Kota, August 27

Within four hours, two NEET aspirants allegedly ended life by suicide in two separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday, taking the total toll to 22 this year, police said.

Avishkar Shambaji Kasle (17), ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building in Jawahar Nagar at around 3.15 pm, minutes after walking out of a room on the third floor of the institute after taking a test, they added.

Four hours after Kasle's death, 18-year-old Adarsh Raj, who was also preparing for the competitive exam, hanged himself in his rented flat in under Kunhadi police station area around 7 pm, police said.

#Rajasthan