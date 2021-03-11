2 Nigerians arrested after drugs worth Rs 11.5 lakh seized in Maharashtra

PTI

Palghar, May 28

Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly possessing mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 11.5 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti0Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested the duo on Friday, he said.

An offence was registered against the two accused - Austin Omaka (45) and his accomplice Joseph Emmanual (36) - under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Tulinj police station, MBVV police spokesperson Balram Palkar said, adding that both hailed from Lagos city of Nigeria.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and first nabbed Omaka, from whose possession 60 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered. Later, his associate Emmanual was held and 55 gm of the drug valued at Rs 5.5 lakh, was seized from him,” he said.

The seized drug weighed 115 gm and is collectively worth Rs 11.5 lakh, police said.

The police are trying to ascertain the source of the drug and to whom it was meant to be sold.