2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard

Itanagar, March 27
Two militants of the Niki Sumi-led faction of NSCN (K) escaped from Khonsa Jail in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, by killing a security guard on duty, police said on Monday.
Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at the UTP cell of the jail, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired upon him at around 5 pm on Sunday and escaped from the jail, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh said.
Bosai, who was shot in the stomach, died on way to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
Kitniya, who hails from Kharsang in Changlang district, was an undertrial prisoner and Lowang, a native of Borduria village in Tirap district, was serving his sentence for murder.
A manhunt is on to locate the escaped prisoners, led by Tirap SP and Commanding Officer of the 6th Assam Rifles, the spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...
2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...