2 officials suspended for poll roll fraud in Karnataka

New Delhi, November 25

The Election Commission on Friday suspended two additional district election officials in Karnataka after the Congress petitioned the poll body over alleged voter data theft in 28 Assembly constituencies. The EC also directed a review of the additions and deletions in the electoral rolls of three seats.

A delegation, led by Congress general secretary (Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala, had complained to the EC saying that a private firm had been contracted to gather voter data in 28 segments and upload it on a private application in violation of laws.

A review of the rolls was ordered in Shivaji Nagar, Chikpet and Mahadevapura. The EC asked the state chief electoral officer to share the list of additions and deletions in these rolls.