 2 people dead, several villagers fall ill over suspected case of water contamination in Karnataka

2 people dead, several villagers fall ill over suspected case of water contamination in Karnataka

The local residents have alleged that municipal council authorities had not cleaned the water tank for several days

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chitradurga (Karnataka), August 2

Two people died and over 60 others fell sick after allegedly consuming contaminated water in a village in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. According to senior officials, police are also investigating allegations of poisoning. Police said that on Monday evening, they received information from the district hospital that several residents from Kavadigarahatti village were being rushed to the facility for treatment after they developed severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Following the incident, the water supplied by the city municipality was stopped and alternate arrangements were made. Residents from three streets in Kavadigarahatti village alleged water contamination had led to the symptoms.

The local residents have alleged that municipal council authorities had not cleaned the water tank for several days, police said, adding an investigation is also underway to ascertain if the water was poisoned deliberately by “water man” (an appointed person who regulates water supply).

The deceased were identified as Manjula (23) and Raghu (27), both residents of Kavadigarahatti, they said, adding post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

“In total, 63 people from Kavadigarahatti village were taken to different hospitals after they fell sick allegedly after drinking the contaminated water here. Among them, two deaths have been reported which are suspected to be due to consumption of contaminated water. But a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of deaths,” said Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashurama.

Manjula who was admitted at the district hospital here in Chitradurga died on Tuesday morning, while another resident of the village—Raghu—who had travelled to Bengaluru on Sunday evening after drinking the water, developed severe symptoms and later died on Tuesday, he said. The matter is being investigated. Patients are being treated at three health facilities, including the district hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G R said a show-cause notice has been issued to the municipal commissioner and the engineers concerned over the alleged water contamination and a separate inquiry committee has also been formed to look into the matter.

“A show-cause notice has been issued to the municipal commissioner after allegations were levelled by the locals that the water tankers were not cleaned and it led to contamination of water. However, we have taken samples of water supplied by the city municipality council and it has been sent to lab for testing.

“As of now, it appears to be a case of water contamination. However, we are awaiting lab reports to get clarity following which strict action will be taken against those responsible. Allegations of poisoning of water have also come to notice. Police is investigating that angle as well but so far, we have not got any such concrete proof in this regard,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said all the patients are reported to be stable and they are recovering.

“No one is stated to be critical as of now. Patients are expected to be discharged within next two days. No one is in an unconscious state but some are still kept in observation in the ICU as their vitals are being monitored constantly,” she added.

The health officials have also set up their base in the village as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Stating that samples of water supplied by the City Municipal Council have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, a police officer said: “The health department has also sent water samples to its lab for chemical examination to ascertain if the water was contaminated or contained any poisonous substance. Reports from both agencies are awaited.” Meanwhile, the health department has cautioned villagers about using the water supplied by the city municipality. As of now, the local authorities have been supplying water through alternative source through tankers, officials said.

