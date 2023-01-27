2 People's Liberation Front of India ultras arrested in Ranchi

Ranchi, January 27
Two ultras of the banned outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including a regional commander carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward on his head, were arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Friday.
The ultras were identified as Tilkeshwar Gope alias Rajesh Gope, regional commander-cum-press spokesperson of the organisation, and Suraj Gope, an active member of the organisation.
Ranchi SSP Kishor Kaushal said Tilkeswarh was wanted in 68 cases in five Jharkhand districts—Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla and Chaibasa. He carried a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head, the SSP said.
The police also seized a rifle, two countrymade guns, 10 bullets and 10 mobile phones from them, according to a police press release.
The Ranchi SSP received a tip-off on January 25 that three-four members of the banned organisation are wandering with illegal weapons in a forest in Ranchi district's Angara area, some 25km from the state capital.
On the direction of the SSP, a team was formed. It raided the identified location and arrested the two ultras of the banned organisation on Wednesday night with weapons, bullets and mobile phones, being used for extortion calls, the release said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Egypt considering allocating land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone
It is mentioned in a joint statement released on Thursday
CBI books telecom infrastructure firm GTL for cheating, bank fraud in Rs 4,760 crore credit facilities
The agency has booked the company, unidentified directors, p...
Title eludes Sania Mirza in last Grand Slam as she and Rohan Bopanna go down fighting in Australian Open mixed doubles final
The unseeded Indian duo goes down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilia...
Supreme Court to list plea for MCD mayoral election for February 3
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud takes note of...