2 poachers shot after they kill 3 cops in MP

Bhopal: Three police personnel were killed after poachers opened fire on them in Guna district of MP in the wee hours of Saturday while two of the assailants were also killed, officials said. PTI

Marathi actor held over post on Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The Thane police on Saturday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale for allegedly sharing on social media a “derogatory” post written by someone else on NCP chief Sharad Pawar. PTI

Punjab power crisis deepens, 2 Lehra units shut

Chandigarh: As power demand in Punjab continued to soar, a unit of state-owned Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant developed a technical snag late on Friday. Another unit was shut earlier. TNS

Vice-President to visit UAE today

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting the UAE on Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of the government to the UAE leadership on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, stated an official news release. TNS

Uddhav slams BJP over ‘fake’ Hindutva

Mumbai: Sounding the bugle for elections to the Mumbai MC and other civic bodies, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP and said the attempts to “separate Mumbai” from the state would never succeed. The BJP was peddling “fake Hindutva and diverting attention from real issues”, he said. PTI

Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The 54-year-old actor said he has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival following the diagnosis.