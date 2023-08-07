2 Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Dept executives among 5 arrested for graft

PTI

Jaipur, August 7

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested five people, including two Public Health Engineering Department executives, in a Rs 2.2-lakh graft case in Alwar district of Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

Executive Engineer Mayalal Saini (Behror) and Junior Engineer Pradeep (Neemrana) were arrested on Sunday night by a team of the ACB that raided a hotel in Jaipur following information developed by the agency's technical branch, ADG (ACB) Hemant Priyadarshy said.

They were arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.2 lakh from contractor Padam Chand Jain, supervisor Malket Singh and one Praveen Kumar, the ADG said.

He said the alleged bribe was being given for approving outstanding bills for construction works in the PHED's Behror (Alwar) circle executed by the contractor's firm.

The ACB team also recovered an additional Rs 2.9 lakh from the vehicles of the accused, the officer said.

He said all five accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

#Rajasthan