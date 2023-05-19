2 Supreme Court judges sworn in

Chandigarh, May 19
CJI DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as a Judge of the Supreme Court.
The CJI also administered the oath of office to senior advocate KV Viswanathan as a Judge of the Supreme Court.
