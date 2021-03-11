2 tremors hit Gir Somnath in Gujarat, locals run out of homes; no casualty

Veraval, May 2
Two successive tremors of 4 and 3.2 magnitude jolted a village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Monday morning, officials said.
Residents of Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, woke up from sleep and ran out of their homes after experiencing the tremors, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, according to the district administration.
The first tremor of 4.0 magnitude was recorded at 6.58 am, with its epicentre 13 km north-northeast of Talala village, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.
Another tremor of 3.2 intensity, the epicentre of which was 9 km north-northeast of Talala, was recorded at 7.04 am, the ISR said in a statement.
