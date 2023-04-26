 2 UP ex-MLAs, in their 50s, clear Class 12 exams, say will now pursue degree courses : The Tribune India

2 UP ex-MLAs, in their 50s, clear Class 12 exams, say will now pursue degree courses

While former MLA from Bareilly’s Bithri-Chainpur seat Rajesh Mishra secured 263 marks out of 500, Prabhudayal Valmiki, two-time MLA from Hastinapur, got second division marks

2 UP ex-MLAs, in their 50s, clear Class 12 exams, say will now pursue degree courses

Photo for representation. Pic credit- Twitter/@UPMSP1



PTI

Bareilly/Meerut (UP), April 26

There is no age for learning and studying, say two former Uttar Pradesh lawmakers, in their fifties, who cleared the state Class 12 board exams and now aim to take up degree courses.

While former MLA from Bareilly district’s Bithri-Chainpur seat Rajesh Mishra secured 263 marks out of 500, Prabhudayal Valmiki, a two-time MLA from Hastinapur, got second division marks in the exam, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

“Two years ago, I cleared the Class 10 board exam and now I have passed the Class 12 exam also. Now, I want to pursue LLB so that I can help poor people get justice,” 55-year-old Mishra, who represented the Bithri-Chainpur seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly as a BJP member from 2017 to 2022, said.

He, however, is not satisfied with the marks he scored in three subjects. “I am not satisfied with the marks in Drawing Design, Civics and Education. I will get the answer sheets scrutinised,” he told PTI.

Mishra, who hails from Bharatual village and is popularly known as Pappu Bharatual, secured 57 marks in Hindi, 47 in Civics, 42 in Education, 36 in Drawing Design and 81 in Sociology.

A jubilant neighbour, Brajesh Kumar Singh, congratulated him saying “Pappu Pass ho Gaya”, a popular line from an old advertisement featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan.

When information about Pappu ji clearing the exam reached the village, his well-wishers came out on the streets and distributed sweets, danced to the beats of dhols and shouted “Pappu Pass ho Gaya”, Manoj Gaur, a resident of Bharataul, said.

“I encouraged him to take the Class 12 exam and he prepared for it. He has passed the exam and we are proud,” Professor Vandana Sharma said. Fifty-nine-year-old Valmiki, a two-time Samajwadi Party MLA from Meerut’s Hastinapur, said he appeared for the examination from the Adarsh Inter College in Baghpat, and passed with second division marks.

He has represented Hastinapur from 2002 to 2007 and 2012 to 2017. During his second term in assembly, he was the Minister of State for Silk Industry.

Valmiki said his inspiration has been Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and he will now pursue a degree course. There is no age for studies, he said.

On his plans to pursue LLB, Mishra said, “When I was an MLA, I realised that people from the economically weaker sections of society do not get justice as they cannot avail the services of a good lawyer.” “I will be a lawyer for such people,” he said and stressed there is no age for learning.

The former legislator also asserted that there was no copying in the board examinations and invigilation was strict.

Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev on Tuesday said CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed in 8,753 examination centres to ensure there was no cheating during the exam.

This was the first time in the last 30 years that neither any question paper was leaked nor any wrong bundle of question papers was opened and as such there was no re-examination, Dev had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

4
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

5
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

6
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

8
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

9
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

10
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Top school in Delhi receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found yet

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony