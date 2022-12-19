2-year-old swallows TV remote battery; Kerala doctors come to his rescue

Thiruvananthapuram, December 19
Doctors at a private hospital in the capital city outskirts successfully took out a TV battery and saved the life of a two-year-old boy who had swallowed it.
Gastroenterologist Jayakumar from the NIMS Hospital here said they were able to remove the TV battery from the stomach of the boy through endoscopy.
"The child, Rishikesh, was brought here after his parents first took him to a local hospital near their house. When we heard what happened, we immediately alerted the operation theatre and gave anaesthesia to him. In about 20 minutes, the battery was taken out from his stomach. Had it got deposited elsewhere, things would have become very difficult.
"The kid is now hale and hearty," said Jayakumar.
The five-cm-long and one-and-a-half cm-wide battery used in a TV remote was swallowed by the child while playing with it. IANS
