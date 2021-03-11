2 years on, China to allow Indian students to return

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

In a relief to thousands of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities, China today announced plans to allow the return of “some” of them who have been stranded in India for over two years following Covid visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing.

After China’s decision, the Indian Embassy in Beijing circulated a Google form that needs to be filled on the mission’s website by May 8. The embassy said it intended to prepare a list of students, which would be shared with the Chinese side for their consideration.

The collated information would be shared with the Chinese side, who would then verify the list and indicate whether the identified students could travel to China. The Chinese have conveyed that eligible students would need to unconditionally abide by Covid prevention measures. Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India.

#China