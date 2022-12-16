20 people injured as bus overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

PTI

Baripada, December 16

Twenty people were injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Khiching to Baripada when the mishap occurred on NH 18 near Kuliana chowk, they said.

On being informed of the mishap the police rushed to the spot.

All the injured passengers were shifted with the help of locals to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.