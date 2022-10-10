20-year-old student dies by suicide at IIT-Guwahati

Guwahati, October 10
A 20-year-old student, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, police said on Monday.
The student, identified as Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj, was a fifth-semester B Tech student in computer science and engineering and is alleged to have committed suicide on Sunday due to “mental pressure”, police said.
Investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause of the death, an official of the Amingaon police station said.
The body has been sent for postmortem and will be handed to the family after that.
IITG in a statement claimed the body of a young man was found in one of the hostel buildings and has been “identified as a former student of the institute”.
According to an IIT source, the student was terminated from his course due to “poor academic performance”.
The institute has informed the family and they have reached the campus, the statement said, adding that IIT-Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief.
“We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter”, the statement added.
