200 Indian nationals from Ukraine arrive in Delhi as part of Operation Ganga

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Around 200 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine and brought back to India as part of Operation Ganga.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers, received the evacuees, most of them students, at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The special IndiGo flight landed here on Thursday morning.

Welcoming the returnees, the minister said the Union Government is committed to ensuring rescue of all Indians from Ukraine.

He assured the students that their friends and colleagues would also be evacuated soon.

On coming back to India and meeting their families, students expressed gratitude towards the Union Government, a government statement said.

“A young student on the flight remarked, with tears of joy, that safe evacuation from a war struck country was a miracle,” Khuba said.

The Indigo flight had taken off from the Istanbul International Airport at 10.35 pm (IST) on Wednesday and reached New Delhi at 8.31 am on Thursday.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

