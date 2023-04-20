2002 Gujarat riots: Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, 66 other accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case

Ahmedabad, April 20
A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.
The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.
Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.
