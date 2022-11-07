2015-22 could be warmest period on record: UN agency

PTI

New Delhi, November 6

The global mean temperature in 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, likely making the eight years from 2015 the warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), a UN agency, said in a report on Sunday.

The report titled “WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022” released at the 27th Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC on Sunday stated the rate of sea level rise had doubled since 1993 and had risen by nearly 10 mm since January 2020 to a new record high this year.

The past two-and-a-half years account for 10 per cent of the overall rise in sea level since satellite measurements started nearly 30 years ago, the report stated.

The figures used in the provisional 2022 report are till the end of September this year. The final version will be issued next April.

