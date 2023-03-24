Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction

New Delhi, March 24
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as MP owing to his two-year sentence by a Gujarat court.
Rahul’s disqualification will be effective from date of his conviction, March 23, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notice.
A Surat court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Rahul in a 2019 defamation case for his remark “all thieves have Modi surname”.
However, he was granted bail and the court suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.
